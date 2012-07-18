The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent at midday, tracking similar modest gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

Acta jumps 10 percent following a trading update, which Seymour Pierce says "should remind investors of the impressive commercial progress and global reach which the business established during the first half of the year."

"In the light of the existing opportunities, new commercial prospects and near-term news flow (including field trials and onsite product demonstrations), it's all to play for," Seymour Pierce says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating and 16 pence target price on Acta.

Speedy Hire gains 5 percent as the equipment hire firm says its first-quarter performance remains in line with management expectations, with underlying revenues rising 5.6 percent year-on-year, and it says it has been awarded a 5 year, $50 million contract to support Abu Dhabi oil & gas services provider Esnaad.

"The outlook remains cautious but confident in 2013 progress. Whilst the worst is passed we think the shares will struggle to materially outperform until there is a clearer trading picture and the profile of returns improves further," Peel Hunt says repeating its "hold" stance on Speedy Hire.

