The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent at the close, while the blue chips are 1 percent higher, and the mid caps gain 0.6 percent.

Surface Transforms (ST) adds 4.8 percent to 11 pence as the firm says three additional supercar manufacturers -- Kepler Motors, Hennessey Performance and Gumpert -- have selected its carbon ceramic brake discs. Seymour Pierce says this shows that ST management's strategy of focusing on the high end automotive brake market is bearing fruit. [ID: nRSR8834Ha]

"We remain buyers of the shares with a 17 pence target price. ST provides an interesting opportunity to invest in both a unique technology and the rebound and growth of the global high end performance car markets," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

AEA Technology slumps 82 percent as the environmental consultancy says its board has decided to consider all strategic options to realise value but does not envisage there will be offers for the share capital of the company, and expects that such options will result in little or no value for shareholders.

The company - which was spun out of Britain's Atomic Energy Authority in 1994 - says that despite constructive discussions with its bankers and the trustee of the firm's pension scheme, it has been unable to achieve a long term solution to the existing levels of net debt and the significant on-going funding costs of the group's retirement benefit obligations.

