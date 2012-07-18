Shares in Reed Elsevier top the FTSE 100 fallers list in London, down 3.3 percent, with the index flat, with investors cautious after the European Commission, which controls one of the world's largest science budgets, on Tuesday backed calls for open access (OA) to publicly funded research.

Elsevier shares in Amsterdam are down 3.9 percent.

However, in spite of the knee-jerk share price reaction, Exane BNP Paribas expects there to be no impact from this OA policy on revenues for scientific, technical, and medicine (STM) journal publishers in the next five-ten years

"The EU is a small player in global research funding - it funds an estimated 8 percent of all public research spending in the EU, or less than 3 percent of global scientific literature," Exane says in a note.

The broker says these developments are in line with its discounted cash flow assumptions, which sees OA dominating in 2022 and having no impact before, and even in OA-dominated world, publishers would continue to generate profit on the value they add to scholarly communications.

"In an unlikely worst-case scenario, where the OA pricing pressure is not offset by volumes - Elsevier currently monetizes only one-third of the articles it receives as two-thirds are not accepted for publication - we estimate the market is missing at least 50 pence per share of value for journal assets," Exane adds.

The broker repeats its "outperform" stance on Reed Elsevier shares ahead of likely solid first-half 2012 results due on July 26.

UBS reiterates its "buy" rating on Reed Elsevier in a note previewing the interim results.

For a story on the EU Commission move, double-click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net