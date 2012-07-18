Shares in blue chip engineers Weir Group and IMI feature among the top FTSE 100 fallers, down 2.0 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, as Nomura starts coverage on both stocks with "reduce" ratings and below consensus earnings estimates.

For Weir, Nomura says it is 7 percent and 12 percent, respectively, below consensus full-year 2012 and 2013 EPS estimates, with a decline in fracking equipment demand and factory capacity increase to cause price pressure on pump sales for the oil and gas sector.

For IMI, the bank is 6 percent below full-year 2012 consensus, and 10 percent below full-year 2013 consensus for EPS estimates.

"We believe IMI will continue to increase its operating profits in FY12-14 as a result of its self-help initiatives and we like its mid-term exposure to secular growth drivers. However, we think that cyclical pressure will dominate in the near term and that consensus is too bullish on the stock," Nomura says in a note.

The bank says its reasons for its "reduce" rating on IMI are purely cyclical and it sees many positive long-term trends for the stock.

Nomura sets a target price of 750 pence on IMI, and of 1,350 pence on Weir, against current prices of 777 and 1,472 pence, respectively.

