European equity markets extend gains in afternoon trade, bolstered by a better than expected start on Wall Street.

The Euro STOXX 50 index is up 0.6 percent at 2,263.40 points at 1442 GMT, while the S&P 500 trades broadly flat in early deals, despite futures earlier pointing to losses on the U.S. benchmark.

