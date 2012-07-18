KEY EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING

AKZO NOBEL

NOVARTIS

TELE2

ELECTROLUX

FORTUM

SANDVIK

SKANSKA

NOKIA

KINGFISHER

KEY U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING

AMD

GOOGLE

MORGAN STANELY

MISCROSOFT

PHILIP MORRIS

SAFEWAY

VERIZON

KEY ECONOMIC DATA (times in GMT)

0800 EZ Current account, net investment flows for May

0800 IT Industrial orders and sales for May

0830 GB Retail sales for June

1230 US Weekly jobless claims

1400 US Existing home sales for June

1400 US Philly Fed business sentiment index

Reuters messaging rm://antoninae.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net