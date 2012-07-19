Shares in BG Group shed 1.1 percent, second top faller on a marginally stronger FTSE 100, as Credit Suisse downgrades the energy major to "neutral" from "outperform" and cuts its target price to 1,500 pence from 1,660 pence, as its new lead analyst cites headwinds for BG in Brazil.

"BG's investment case is now about execution to deliver on its growth targets to 2020 from Brazil and Australia. Capturing the value identified in exploration is challenging due to the risk of: (a) cost overruns and (b) late delivery," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The bank says Australia may be more straightforward in 2013, but Brazil poses several strategic questions.

"With Brazil, the near-term cash flow is burdened and with that the balance sheet is being stretched; without Brazil, the medium-term production profile looks disappointing. Exploration, which in the past has made up the gap, looks unable to help in the short term," Credit Suisse says.

The bank says the market has yet to fully appreciate the transitional challenges that BG faces in the upstream cycle with the firm's shares trading close to its 5-year median and relative to the sector at a small premium to its historical average premium.

