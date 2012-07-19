Shares in Unione di Banche Italiane rise 2.5 percent following a restructuring deal involving branch closures and job cuts agreed late on Wednesday that will allow the bank to reach annual cost savings worth 115 million euros ($141.04 million) by 2014.

UBI, which has a market share of 6 percent in Italy, is the latest Italian bank to embark on a major restructuring as the euro zone crisis and a deep recession forces local banks to rethink their traditional business model.

The job cuts represent 8 percent of UBI's total work force.

"Yesterday the company launched a restructuring and so the shares are up on the back of that," said Vicenzo Longo, market analyst at IG Markets.

The stock was up 2.52 percent by 0723 GMT, just off its lowest level since May when it hit an all-time low of 2.15 euros.

($1 = 0.8154 euros)

