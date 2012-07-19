Shares in Remy Cointreau rise as much as 8 percent after the French spirits group beats forecasts with a 24.4 percent rise in first-quarter sales, driven by robust demand for its cognac in Asia and the United States and as Europe is resilient despite uncertainties fuelled by the euro zone debt crisis.

The stock is the best performer on the broad French SBF120 index.

"Remy Cointreau continues to surprise with the strength of its organic growth but remains cautious on its ability to last in the face of a more tense environment," CM-CIC Securities analyst Francis Pretre says.

