Shares in Afren gain 7.6 percent, making the British explorer one of the top mid-cap risers, after it said a well in the Kurdistan region of Northern Iraq found more oil and called the results of testing at the well positive.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, who have an "overweight" rating on the stock, say the flow rates recorded at the well will put a stop to investor worries that it might not be possible to commercialise the oil found.

"As it is still at an early stage, further analysis will be required before a formal volume update can be provided. However, we think the results suggest it is likely to exceed the pre-drill estimate," they say.

