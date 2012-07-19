Retailers Kingfisher, Sports Direct and troubled JJB Sports all slide lower after trading updates, as investors also keep an eye out for UK retail sales figures due around 0830 GMT to see how the high street fared in June in the midst of wet conditions and a poor macro economic environment.

Kingfisher sheds 2 percent, topping the FTSE 100 fallers lost as the broader index edges higher, as analysts cite concerns over its performance in France and lack of detail surrounding margins as stunting the shares momentum following the firm's latest update.

Kingfisher says sales at stores open over a year fell 0.4 percent in the 10 weeks to July 7, the bulk of its fiscal second quarter, compared with a first quarter fall of 4.8 percent, showing its resilience in the economic downturn even though heavy rain put British and French shoppers off buying seasonal ranges.

"There is very little comment on margins in the statement and there will be no conference call, so investors will have to wait until the interims in early September to get more colour on how these sales trends have impacted profit," Espirito Santo says in a note.

Kingfisher's shares trade on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 9.5 times, compared with the broader FTSE All-share retail sector on 10.6 times, but Espirito says: "Given cause for concern in France ... the shares could tread water until the interims."

Small cap sports retailer JJB Sports was among the worst performing UK-listed stocks, down 26 percent, as the firm announces it is in talks with partners, which could include Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates who owns around 4 percent of the company, in an attempt to tackle a sharp fall in revenues since April.

Meanwhile, Sports Direct, which also owns a minority stake in JJB, fell 1.1 percent to back below its 300 pence flotation price, after what Seymour Pierce describes as a "suitably vague" in-line trading update.

"There has been some impact to margins due to, we believe, discounting on the Euro 12 sports kit. There might be some disappointment on the figures and we would be looking to buy the stock on weakness," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

Halfords, however, rose 7.6 percent, as investors hoped the exit of the bicycles and car parts retailer's chief executive, David Wild, who oversaw a sharp fall in quarterly underlying sales, might lead to changes at the group.

Despite Halfords lowering its guidance on full-year earnings, Numis feels now is the right time to upgrade its rating to "hold" from "reduce", on valuation grounds, having seen Halford's shares fall 31.7 percent in 2012.

Mothercare rebounds too, up 7.4 percent after losing almost a quarter of its value this year, despite another quarter of falling sales as some investors placed faith in the management's ability to turn the struggling baby products retailer around.

"From recent marketing activity, we sense the majority of investors are open to Mothercare's three-year recovery plan. For our own part, we rate the new management team highly, but see potential for 2013E UK losses to widen before initiatives gain traction in 2014," Peel Hunt says in a note.

British retail sales numbers for June are forecast to have by 0.6 percent month-on-month, after a 1.4 percent increase in May, giving unchanged annualised growth of 2.4 percent..

