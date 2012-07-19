The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.2 percent higher in early deals, mimicking gains on the FTSE 100, while the FSTE 250 adds 0.8 percent.

Mothercare rebounds 7.4 percent after losing almost a quarter of its value this year, despite another quarter of falling sales, as some investors place their faith in the management's ability to turn the struggling baby products retailer around.

"From recent marketing activity, we sense the majority of investors are open to Mothercare's three-year recovery plan. For our own part, we rate the new management team highly, but see potential for 2013E UK losses to widen before initiatives gain traction in 2014," Peel Hunt says in a note

JJB Sports loses more than a quarter of its value as the sports retailer says it was consulting its partners in an attempt to tackle a sharp fall in revenues since April, which it put down to disappointing sales of football replica kits associated with the European Football Championships.

