Shares in Germany's top utility E.ON fall 1.6 percent, the biggest decliner in the country's benchmark DAX index, after JP Morgan points to limited fu ture gains in the company's shares af ter a strong run in June.

"We believe E.ON offers a good combination of balance sheet strength, low regulatory risk and sustainable dividend. However, the shares have rallied 17 percent in the past month," the brokerage writes,

"We would not be chasing them at these levels," it adds, keeping a "neutral" rating on the stock.

Shares in E.ON are up 6 percent year-to-date, compared with a 25 percent gain for main rival RWE. Since mid-June, E.ON shares have gained 16.1 percent, while RWE shares have increased by 14.1 percent.

