Shares in German solar company Sunways fall 19 percent after traders point to company statements saying it posted a loss of half of its share capital as a consequence of losses incurred in recent months as well as the termination of two long-term supply contracts with Deutsche Solar GmbH.

Shares in Sunways, which is majority owned by Chinese peer LDK, are down 55 percent year-to-date. This compares with a 5 percent decrease in the FTSE cleantech index over the same period.

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net