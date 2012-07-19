Even as European markets rally, the Euro STOXX 50 put/call ratio rises to its second highest level in the past two months, as investors prepare for possible market weakness in coming months, data from Eurex shows.

The ratio rises to 1.91, approaching the 2 level which is traditionally seen as a contrarian indicator of extreme caution from which both sentiment and the underlying market could be liable for a sharp rebound.

However, the positioning of the July contracts, which expire on Friday, suggests that the market may in fact be more exposed in case of a downside move.

Open interest on July puts is some 26 percent higher than that for calls, suggesting that with the expiry investors will lose a lot of their downside protection and thus potentially leaving the market vulnerable to a sharper move in case of a fall than a rise.

That is in contrast to the June expiry, when more calls matured than puts.

Based on current levels of Euro STOXX 50 at 2,288 points, only about 8 percent of the expiring puts will cash in. Of those, the bulk will make only a very small profit as they have a strike of 2,300.

For calls, though, 44 percent of the open positions are poised to mature in the money, and the figure will increase to 57 percent if the index rises above 2,300 before expiry.

