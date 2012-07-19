The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.4 percent by midday, tracking similar gains by the FTSE 100, up 0.3 percent, while the FTSE 250 outperforms, gaining 1.0 percent.

Tethys Petroleum jumps 40 percent as the oil explorer says an updated independent Resource Report for its Tajikistan assets has led to an upgrade in the estimated gross unrisked mean recoverable resources to 27.5 billion barrels of oil.

Gulf Keystone adds 5 percent after the Kurdistan-based oil explorer says it has increased its volume estimate for the Shaikan discovery to 12.4 billion barrels from 8 billion barrels previously.

"This is a positive result for the company .... Moreover, there are several significant share price drivers yet to be met in the remainder of this year. We expect the share price to react positively to this news today," Seymour Pierce says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on Gulf Keystone.

