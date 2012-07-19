Shares in Barclays add 1.6 percent, a big gainer in a firmer banking sector, as Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating for the lender to "neutral" from "sell" in a review of the UK banks, citing valuation grounds after recent sharp falls related to the Libor-rate fixing scandal.

Goldman reduces its target price for Barclays to 220 pence from 250, noting that, following a period of underperformance, the stock trades on 0.3 times its 2012 estimated price to book ratio.

"We continue to view Barclays as most impacted by the UK (regulatory reforms) 'finish' and expect the group to eventually restructure in response to regulatory reforms," the broker adds.

Goldman notes that the lead policy option set out in the UK Government's White Paper on banking reform modifies the proposals made by the Independent Commission on Banking, with the adjustments reducing the annual cost of reforms for the banks by around 40 percent, on the broker's analysis.

Goldman sees HSBC as a key beneficiary of the banking reform moderation, while Lloyds Banking Group is well-placed to mitigate the impact of reforms and generate high steady returns.

Goldman repeats its "Conviction Buy" ratings on both HSBC and Lloyds, shares in which gain 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Lloyds' stock gains as investors welcome the bank's agreement to dispose of 632 branches to the mutually-owned Co-operative, a deal mandated by regulators in an effort to boost competition in British banking.

