The FTSE Small Cap closes up 0.8 percent, with the blue chips ahead 0.4 percent, and the mid caps adding 1.4 percent.

Mecom Group gains 19 percent as the European media group confirms press speculation that it will be conducting a strategic review to examine all options for maximising shareholder value, and that its chief executive, Tom Toumazis will step down from his position in September. The firm also says its interim financial results are in line with market expectations.

JJB Sports drops 27 percent as the sports retailer says it is consulting with its strategic partners in an attempt to tackle a sharp fall in revenues since April, which it put down to disappointing sales of football replica kits associated with the European Football Championships.

