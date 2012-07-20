Shares in Germany's No.2 utility RWE are indicated 1.9 percent lower after UBS downgrades the stock to "sell" from "neutral".

"We expect RWE to lose 1.0 billion euros ($1.23 billion) of its German power generation EBITDA by 2020, due to lower baseload prices and decreasing lignite and nuclear generation on the back of renewables growth," the bank writes.

"This trend offsets the cost-cutting benefits and organic growth in other divisions," it adds, also cutting its price target to 28 euros from 30 euros.

Shares in RWE are up 25 percent year-to-date, outperforming main peer E.ON , whose shares have gained 6 percent during the same period.

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.8156 euros)