Shares in Nokia fall 3 percent as a number of brokers and banks, including UBS and Barclays, lower their target prices or cut earnings estimates for the struggling cellphone maker which on Thursday posted a big second-quarter loss and forecasts a weak third quarter.

Success for Nokia will depend on upcoming Lumia smartphone models which will use Microsoft's new Windows Phone 8 (WP8) software, analysts say.

"Nokia's recovery story has paused ... We conclude that the next phase of improvement requires the launch of the Windows Phone 8 units. Nokia's story remains theoretical pending consumer adoption of WP8," Barclays says in a note.

Barclays cut its target price for Nokia to 2.15 euros from 3.15 euros, UBS cut its target to 1.60 euros from 2.00 euros.

