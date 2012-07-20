Equity strategists at Exane BNP Paribas have trimmed their earnings models to reflect a move by the bank's economics team to shave some growth off their global GDP forecasts, but they remain positive on the earnings outlook.

"To be frank, this makes little difference to our directional market call as we view a re-rating as more important - it's happened before and we think it is happening again," Graham Bishop, senior equity strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, says in a note.

The strategist points out that the Q2 earnings season is still embryonic, but so far there have been more positive surprises than negative ones.

"It's too early for complacency, but the omens are encouraging. 51 European companies have reported and the average surprise now stands at +1.2 percent. In the U.S., with 20 percent of the S&P 500 having published numbers, the equivalent number is +3.2 percent. The market was braced for worse. Excluding Financials, revisions for 2012 and 2013 EPS are back into positive territory over the last month," Bishop adds.

The strategist feels that with the MSCI Europe trading on 10 times versus Exane's fair value price/earnings of 12 times, the market is discounting a 10 percent contraction in earnings versus Exane's revised estimate of 4.5 percent growth.

Bishop says, in any event, the second-half of 2012 should be better, one of the reasons being the soft landing for China's economy.

