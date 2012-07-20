Shares in Akzo Nobel rise 1.9 percent to a fresh three-month high, having traded nearly one third of their full-day volume average in the first half hour of the session, as analysts raise their forecasts on the world's largest paint maker after estimate-beating second-quarter results on Thursday.

"Moderating input cost inflation...and stable paint prices should provide some long overdue margin relief for Akzo," Credit Suisse says in a note as it upgrades the stock to "neutral" from "underperform".

"This in conjunction with significant cost saving opportunities (seemingly improved retention under new CEO) should be sufficient to weather further volume weakness."

The bank also ups its earnings estimates for the stock by an average 6 percent, resulting in a higher target price of 45 euros from 38 euros, offering a 4.7 percent upside from Thursday's close at 43 euros.

HSBC, which has an "overweight" recommendation on the stock, raises its target price to 47 euros from 45 euros, while Nomura ups its target to 54 euros from 53 euros with an unchanged "neutral" stance.

