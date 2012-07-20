Shares in market heavyweight Vodafone fall 2.0 percent, the biggest drag on blue chip sentiment, accounting for over 8 points off the index's 17 point decline, as the world's largest mobile operator by revenue, posts a sharp drop off in organic growth in the first quarter.

The British firm posts first quarter group service revenue of 9.98 billion pounds, reflecting organic growth year-on-year of 0.6 percent, which was below the Reuters-compiled consensus of 0.9 percent. The 0.6 percent compared to surprisingly strong 2.3 percent growth recorded in the fourth quarter, which benefited from a leap year.

"Vodafone has provided a relatively sluggish trading statement which is just shy of expectations," says Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

"Overall, the investment pillars remain in place, in the form of strong and stable cash generation, geographical diversification and a tempting dividend yield of 5.2 percent... With prospects for the company remaining intact, the consensus view of the shares as a buy is most likely to be maintained," Hunter adds.

Atif Latif, a director of Guardian Stockbrokers says: "There is some uncertainty on the short term outlook for UK telcos and we see this as unwarranted for VOD given the positive nature of cost cutting and revenue growth,"

"Regulatory issues and macro factors are of a burden but these can be mitigated by continual growth outside mainland Europe given the sustainable growth outlook for the company. We take comfort with management guidance of long term guidance and improvements in the UK/India and a rebound in Europe (in time)," Latif adds.

