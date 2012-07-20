Shares in Deutsche Post DHL are down 1.3 percent in early trade, making them one of the three biggest faller on a flat German blue-chip DAX index , following reports that it may have to cut its outlook due to the insolvency of mail-order company Neckermann, a major customer.

"In our opinion the insolvency of Neckermann might be a risk for the current operating profit guidance of more than 2.5 billion euros in 2012," Silvia Quandt analyst Stefan Kick says but adds he sees no negative impact beyond this year.

Handelsblatt newspaper reports the insolvency of Neckermann could lead to a writedown of as much as 100 million euros at Deutsche Post, based on the hit it took from the collapse of Neckermann's peer Quelle in 2009.

A spokesman for Deutsche Post says Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company is still examining the possible impact of Neckermann's insolvency.

