Shares in Italy's Pirelli shed 2 percent, hitting their lowest levels since March and outstripping a 0.5 percent fall in the Italian blue chip index, as Mediobanca cuts its rating rating for the tyre maker to "neutral" from "outperform".

"Recent newflow hints at a further slowdown in European volumes and at a declining price/mix," Mediobanca says in a note.

The bank adds that tyre market data has not shown a pick-up against a poor first quarter, while fears that car production in Germany and China may slow down weighed.

