UBS says its negative views for European utilities with large nuclear and lignite coal exposure prompt it to downgrade RWE and EDF to "sell" and cut its estimates for E.ON and GDF.

"The German renewables boom has quickly reshaped the central European power market. Solar is eliminating mid-day peaks, even when it is rainy. Wind is crashing night-time spot prices. Coal and gas utilisation are down, and renewables are now cutting into lignite volumes. And the situation is set to deteriorate," UBS says in a note.

At inflation-adjusted commodity prices, the market would see conventional generation EBITDA falling by two-thirds, mainly due to lower margins on lignite and nuclear, it says.

"Half to 2/3rds of central European generation EBITDA may be wiped out By 2020 ... Renewables continue to displace coal and gas - though not to the extent that we forecast closures or a need for generic capacity payments."

UBS estimates that E.ON should lose 0.9 billion euros ($1.10 billion) EBITDA in power generation earnings between 2013 and 2020, partially offset by cost-cutting, while RWE will lose 1.0 billion euros of its German power generation EBITDA by 2020, due to lower baseload prices and decreasing lignite and nuclear generation on the back of renewables growth.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

($1 = 0.8156 euros)