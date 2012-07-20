Shares in Italy's Finmeccanica rise 2 percent, bucking a slightly weaker market trend, after a press report suggesting Germany's Siemens is finalising an offer for the defence group's Ansaldo Energia unit.

Traders also cite positive results from airplane engine parts market Avio, of which Finmeccanica owns 14 percent.

"These are all good news," one trader says.

Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore says on Friday Siemens is eyeing 100 percent of Ansaldo Energia and is ready to spend 1.3 billion euros. Finmeccanica and Siemens had no comment.

Finmeccanica, which owns 55 percent of Ansaldo Energia, is planning asset sales of about 1 billion euros by the year-end as part of a turnaround strategy after posting a 2011 loss of 2.3 billion euros.

Reuters messaging rm://sabina.suzzi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net