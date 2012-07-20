Shares in EADS gain 4 percent after Goldman Sachs analysts raise their rating on the European aerospace and defence group, citing solid aircraft production rates, a stronger dollar, a significantly improved risk/reward profile and scope for an earnings forecast hike.

The analysts lift their recommendation on the stock to "buy" and add it to their "Conviction List".

"The planned ramp-up in aircraft production through to 2015/16 is firmly underpinned by a large backlog, structural growth in emerging markets, and replacement demand," the analysts write, referring to EADS' Airbus unit.

Meanwhile, they estimate the recent strong move in the dollar against the euro could lead to a 1.2 billion-euro boost to earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) from end-2013 to end-2016, adding: "FX is a game changer."

"We believe that EADS will revise upward its full-year 2012 guidance for EBITA pre-one-offs of greater than 2.5 billion euros," the analysts say.

They add, however, that they remain concerned about Airbus' ability to deliver its new A350 aircraft on time and to budget.

"We still expect a further one-year delay and 3.5 billion euros of cost overruns from 2012-15," the analysts say. "However, the risk/reward profile of EADS has significantly improved."

