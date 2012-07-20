Shares in Resolution drop 8.1 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.3 percent, as the insurer says it has cancelled plans to return 250 million pounds to shareholders, blaming increasingly uncertain economic and financial market conditions.

"We believe the UK regulator is strongly encouraging all UK Life insurance companies to reserve conservatively (on a regulatory and an economic basis) given current macro-economic uncertainty and in anticipation of the future implementation of Solvency II. Resolution's announcement today reflects that conservatism in our view," Bernstein Research says in a note.

The broker says although it expects Resolution's share price to react negatively to this news in the short-term, it maintains its recently initiated "outperform" rating and 255 pence target price on the stock.

"We do not include the return of the 250 million pounds share buyback in our valuation and believe that most investors were not anticipating its return either. However, we believe the dividend will be maintained," Bernstein adds.

Resolution is the most-heavily traded share on the FTSE 100, trading at around 145 percent of its average 90-day volume in the first two hours of trading, compared to the FTSE which is trading at just 15 percent of its average 90-day volume.

