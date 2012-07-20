The FTSE Small Cap is down 0.2 percent in early deals, tracking similar falls by the blue chips, also off 0.2 percent, while the mid caps shed 0.4 percent.

Superglass drops 35 percent as the UK's leading independent manufacturer of glass fibre insulation solutions says trading in the period since it reported in its interim results on April 24, has been disappointing and demand in the market is subdued, with in particular sales through Carbon Emission Reduction Target (CERT) related activity disappointing, confounding industry expectations after an improvement seen in the early part of 2012.

Goals Soccer Centres jumps 9 percent higher as the firm, which runs 5-a-side football centres across the United Kingdom, accepts a 73.1 million pound, or 144 pence a share, buyout offer from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

"The recommended offer represents 7.7 times forecast EBITDA and is a fair price for a quality leisure operation with significant prospects ... On balance we believe this is a good offer, although nothing will be lost by holding the shares in case of a counterbid," Seymour Pierce says in a note, cutting its rating on Goals to "hold" from "buy".

