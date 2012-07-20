It's worth owning equities even if you believe in a complete crisis scenario - such as the euro zone collapse - but in the current tough climate investors should focus more on picking the right country rather than sector, reckons M.M. Warburg.

"Even in the very extreme-sounding scenario of a complete collapse of the European currency area and return to national currencies, shareholdings in companies with an established and long-term business model can prevent or limit an impending loss of value," M.M. Warburg strategists say.

"In order to judge which companies fall into this category, it makes sense to do more country allocation than in the past and less sector allocation, though previously more common."

Expectations of earnings growth in 2012-13 in recession-hit European periphery "are much too optimistic", they say.

"We therefore continue to prefer German companies for which earnings expectations are less ambitious and which should benefit from the comparatively more favorable fundamentals in Germany," they add, although there too they are more cautious than the consensus, forecasting DAX earnings to fall by 5 percent this year "and only increase by 3 percent in 2013".

Thomson Reuters Strarmine Smart Estimates show German corporate earnings rising 8.4 percent this year and 11.8 percent in 2013, compared to forecasts of 16.7 and 14.4 in Italy.

