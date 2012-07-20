Shares in Metalrax Group shed 5.1 percent after the firm says in an update that, at the half-year stage, trading from its two operating divisions, Specialist Engineering and Consumer Durables, has been mixed, with trading conditions remaining challenging.

In reaction, Arden Partners downgrades its rating for Metalrax to "hold" from "buy" and cuts its full-year 2012 pretax profit forecasts for the company by 0.4 million pounds to 1.5 million pounds.

"Whilst any improvement in consumer demand in the key Q4 period would provide positive leverage on this forecast, we believe it is now prudent to take a more conservative view," Arden Partners says in a note.

To see more on Metalrax's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net