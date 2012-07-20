Shares in British life insurer Phoenix Group fall nearly 4 percent after rival and potential suitor Resolution cancels an investor cashback plan because of economic uncertainty, dimming hopes for a tie-up between the two firms.

"Resolution has said they are not going to return capital, and some people will have taken this as a sign that they are not going to buy Phoenix," says Berenberg Bank analyst Peter Eliot.

Resolution, which held fruitless takeover talks with Phoenix last year, is cancelling its promised 250 million pound handout to shareholders because of "investment, economic and regulatory uncertainty."

Phoenix shares are third-biggest fallers on the FTSE 250, with the index down 0.6 percent.

