The FTSE Small Cap sheds 0.4 percent by midday, mirroring similar falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Metalrax Group falls 5.1 percent after the firm says in an update that, at the half-year stage, trading from its two operating divisions, Specialist Engineering and Consumer Durables, has been mixed, with trading conditions remaining challenging.

In reaction, Arden Partners downgrades its rating for Metalrax to "hold" from "buy" and cuts its full-year 2012 pretax profit forecasts for the company by 0.4 million pounds to 1.5 million pounds.

Goals Soccer Centres gains over 9 percent as the firm, which runs 5-a-side football centres across the United Kingdom, accepts a 73.1 million pound, or 144 pence a share, buyout offer from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

"The recommended offer represents 7.7 times forecast EBITDA and is a fair price for a quality leisure operation with significant prospects ... On balance we believe this is a good offer, although nothing will be lost by holding the shares in case of a counterbid," Seymour Pierce says in a note, cutting its rating on Goals to "hold" from "buy".

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net