Shares in Weir Group gain 6.8 percent, by far the top FTSE 100 gainer, with the index down 0.8 percent, as traders cite a positive read-across for the engineer from results from U.S. peers Baker Hughes Inc. and Gardner Denver Inc. (GDI).

Baker Hughes, the world's third-largest oilfield services company, on Friday posted a better-than-expected profit on increased drilling activity in its international markets.

Meanwhile, after the New York close on Thursday, GDI reported quarterly results that beat analysts expectations thanks to strong pressure pump sales, although the industrial component maker cut its full-year profit forecast on poor demand in Europe.

"The Baker Hughes results and the GDI Q2 pumps performance are positives for Weir," said one London-based trader, "but then the stock has fallen earlier in the week after some negative broker comment, so it is mainly just a bounce, exacerbated by the big short positions in the stock."

Weir Group shares shed almost 3 percent in the early part of this week, pressured in part by negative comment from Nomura, which initiated coverage on the group with a "reduce" rating.

Weir Group is the most shorted stock in the FTSE 100 index, based on the percentage of shares in issues, with 20.6 million shares, or 9.78 percent on loan as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from Sungard Astec Analytics.

However, that figure is down from a peak of 35.0 million shares on loan as at June 4, which equated to around 16.6 percent of Weir's shares in issue.

The next nearest FTSE 100 company with the most shares on loan is support services group Serco, which has 34.13 million shares on loan, equating to 6.88 percent of its shares in issue.

"Given the recent underperformance of Weir we have seen some short covering on a valuation basis. Nothing hugely specific today and volumes are encouraging but have seen some buying on the short term positive outlook for miners and expansion plans that will have a follow through effect on Weir. As this has changed sentiment we see a move higher in the short term," Atif Laif, a director at Guardian Stockbrokers said.

Other blue chip metal bashers were in demand, as well with IMI -- which Nomura also initiated on with a "reduce" rating earlier this week - the secon biggest FTSE 100 gainer, up 1.3 percent.

