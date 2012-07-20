The FTSE Small Cap closes 0.7 percent lower, while the FTSE 100 index falls 1.1 percent, and the FTSE 250 index sheds 0.7 percent.

Superglass loses 43.2 percent as the UK's leading independent manufacturer of glass fibre insulation solutions says trading in the period since it reported in its interim results on April 24, has been disappointing and demand in the market is subdued.

Goals Soccer Centres adds 10 percent as the firm, which runs 5-a-side football centres across the United Kingdom, accepts a 73.1 million pound, or 144 pence a share, buyout offer from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

"The recommended offer represents 7.7 times forecast EBITDA and is a fair price for a quality leisure operation with significant prospects ... On balance we believe this is a good offer, although nothing will be lost by holding the shares in case of a counterbid," Seymour Pierce says in a note, cutting its rating on Goals to "hold" from "buy".

