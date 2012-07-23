Shares in industrial materials company Noventa Ltd fall as much as 36 percent after the company warns it may become insolvent if it is unable to secure additional funds or extend an existing loan facility.

The company, which supplies tantalum concentrate, a rare specialty metal used in the consumer electronics industry, says a proposed equity offering to raise $35 million is no longer viable given difficult market conditions and limited interest from investors.

Noventa, which is also looking at obtaining a loan, says it is in talks with its largest shareholder-Richmond Partners Master Ltd to extend an existing $10 million loan.

"Share price has fallen drastically over time because of a variety of funding and operational related issues," says Shore Capital analyst Yuen Low.

"There is a very real possibility that this company will go bust," adds Low.

For more click on

To see Noventa's statement, click on

Reuters messaging rm://karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net