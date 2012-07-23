Shares in Germany's largest solar company SMA Solar rise 2 percent to feature as the only gainer in Frankfurt's technology index after Equinet raises the company to "buy" from "accumulate".

"With a positive demand environment ahead and a rather disciplined pricing behaviour on inverter markets (vs. module markets), we continue to (expect) SMA to outperform the sector," Equinet analyst Stefan Freudenreich writes.

Shares in SMA Solar are down 42 percent year-to-date. This compares with an 11-percent rise in the TecDAX.

