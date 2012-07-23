Food producers will see their margins squeezed by the poor harvest, while soft commodity companies should benefit and fertilisers could be nearing their peaks, strategists at Credit Suisse say.

Grain prices set record highs last week, with the United States crippled by drought while Europe's harvest has been washed away by rain.

For food manufactures, "the potential risk to earnings driven by the higher forward input costs comes at a time when volumes are already weak, notably in Europe, and promotional levels are high," making them less able to lift their own prices accordingly, says Credit Suisse.

It rates Unilever and Danone 'underperform', noting already high valuations, and advises caution on meat manufacturers for now.

Conversely, the higher grain prices are good news for farmers, especially in water-rich Brazil. Fertilisers have also rallied in tandem with the agriculture prices, but here Credit Suisse reckons it could be time to take profits.

"Since the grain price rally started in early June, shares in the fertilizer sector have rallied in excess of 20 percent, outperforming the DJ Stoxx global 1800 by more than 8 percent," its strategists note.

"We believe the near-term upside is capped and view the sharp short-term share price increase as an opportunity to take profit in the sector ... The bottom-line is that global fertilizer markets are in excess supply."

They recommend taking profit on Yara and Acron , while still liking Phosagro and ICL .

