Shares in Hammerson slip 0.2 percent, outperforming a steep 1.7-percent drop on Britain's FTSE 100 index, after the property developer unveils first-half results which Espirito Santo Investment Bank describes as strong across the board.

The company, which is turning itself into a focused retail business with the sale of office assets, says its net asset value (NAV) per share rose 0.9 percent to 535 pence in the six months through June.

It has sold 75 percent of its London offices for 518 million pounds ($809.77 million), and is making a 100 million pound investment in premium designer outlets through partner Value Retail.

"Positive albeit marginal NAV growth in H1 and 6 percent YoY growth in earnings represents a strong result for Hammerson, while the pricing of lettings points to the continuing resilience of prime retail property in a challenging market," Espirito Santo says in a note.

"With a 27 percent pro-forma LTV (loan-to-value) following recent office disposals, reinvestment remains key to the investment case," Espirito says, keeping its rating on the stock as "neutral" on valuation grounds.

Panmure Gordon, which says the results are in line with expectations, lifts its target price for Hammerson, to 455 pence from 453 pence - though with the shares currently trading near 461 pence, has put a "hold" rating on the stock (it was previously under review).

($1 = 0.6397 British pounds)