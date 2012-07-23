Norwegian and Swedish equities are worth buying again after their recent correction, standing out against a lacklustre outlook for other European countries thank to their strong balance sheets and independent exchange rates, Jefferies says.

It reinstates its bullish stance on the two Scandinavia countries, reversing last quarter's downgrade.

"The recent drop in equity prices over the past few months and the fact that we like the fundamentals in both these economies leads us to upgrade both equity markets," its strategists say.

Norway's benchmark index dropped 4.6 percent in the second quarter, after rising around 11 percent in each of the two preceding periods, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Sweden, meanwhile, dropped 5.2 percent between April and June after gains of nearly 9 percent in each of the two pervious quarters.

Jefferies remains bearish on France and Germany .

