The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.6 percent in midday deals, outperforming the wider market by some margin, with the blue chips down 1.8 percent and the midcaps 2 percent weaker on mounting concerns Spain might need a full sovereign bailout.

32Red climbs almost 3 percent after the online gaming company says its revenues this year will beat market forecasts after they rose 50 percent in the first six months, prompting Numis Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

"32Red has reported another excellent six months of trading... Management have a choice about how much of this revenue success to reinvest in marketing and how much to let fall through to profit. We believe reinvestment will continue to be the priority and, as a result, we are not increasing our profit forecasts at this stage," Numis says in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net