Shares Evraz are the biggest faller on the FTSE 100, hitting the lowest level since their full trading debut in London last November, with a cautious note from Morgan Stanley on the Russian steelmaker adding to broad-based risk aversion.

"EVRAZ's plan to generate $5 billion of EBITDA in 2016 looks ambitious versus our (base case) estimate of $3.1 billion," strategists at Morgan Stanley note.

"EVRAZ assumes higher steel and raw material prices than we do as well as additional improvements in EBITDA from projects where we think it too soon to put in our base case."

They note that the Russian company expects steel prices in 2016 to be 10 percent higher than last year, while their own forecast is for a drop of 10-20 percent.

Shares in Evraz shed 7.3 percent to 217.60 pence, underperforming a fall of 1.7 percent on the blue chip London index and a 3.1 percent drop in the UK mining index . Miners are generally under pressure as Spanish debt concerns fuel risk aversion, while concerns about the economic health of key metals market China persist.

Technical charts offer little support to Evraz, which has posted weekly falls in 13 of the past 14 weeks and which on Friday broke steeply below the 10-day moving average.

Despite its cautious tone, however, Morgan Stanley retains its 'overweight' rating and 325 pence price target.

"Even if EVRAZ does not deliver $5 billion of EBITDA in 2016, we continue to like the story due to a number of catalysts next year: PCI (Pulverised Coal Injection technology), product mix improvement and rising coking coal output," it says.

"As a result, we expect EVRAZ's 2013 EBITDA to increase 57 percent year-on-year versus a 19 percent rise for other Russian peers under our coverage."

