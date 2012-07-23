The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.9 down percent, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 2.1 percent and the midcaps 2.4 percent weaker.

Industrial materials company Noventa slides 24.2 percent after the company warns it may become insolvent if it is unable to secure additional funds or extend an existing loan facility.

32Red climbs almost 2.8 percent after the online gaming company says its revenues this year will beat market forecasts after they rose 50 percent in the first six months, prompting Numis Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

