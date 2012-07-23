BNP Paribas' European Love-Panic sentiment indicator ended the week to July 20 in 'neutral' territory and signals an average return of 5 percent over the next six months, the bank writes in a note.

The weekly composite contrarian sentiment indicator aggregates moves in a range of other bullish and bearish signals to help investors time equity exposure and help with tactical asset allocation. Depressed sentiment correlates with positive forward market returns and vice versa, it adds.

The strongest driver for bullish sentiment over the period was changes in fund flow data from EPFR, while the strongest driver for bearish sentiment was the Euro system's net position in foreign currency. Seven indicators signalled a strong buy while five signalled a strong sell.

