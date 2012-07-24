Italian and Spanish financial stocks were not targeted by short sellers any more than the rest of their domestic markets just before regulators introduced short-selling bans on Monday, Markit data shows.

The average proportion of shares out on loan for the 29 Italian financial stocks covered by the one-week ban was 1.3 percent at the close on Friday, broadly in line with a 1.1 percent average for Milan-listed equities at large. .

Short interest in all Spanish stocks, which are covered by a three-month ban, was 3.8 percent, with banks hit less severely than the broader market at 2.6 percent .

"This has been the case throughout most of this calendar year," Will Duff Gordon, research director at Markit says in a note.

By comparison, short interest in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Banking index was 1.9 percent, while the average for the broader STOXX Europe 600 index was 2.6 percent.

