Shares in Greece's Globo Plc rise as much as 22 percent after the mobile software services company says revenue grew 29 percent in the first half, ahead of its expectations, with pretax profit expected to be substantially higher than the same period a year ago.

Revenue was largely driven by its international business, with strong demand for its software such as CitronGo and Go Enterprise Server.

Globo says its entry into the U.S market and sales of Go Enterprise Server will accelerate growth in the second half of the year leading to a strong 2012 performance.

The company also says its dependence on its traditional Greek market is becoming far less material.

"It's still seen as being a Greek company, that's why it trades at a low multiple, but it has delivered very strong earnings growth by developing and actually selling two products...CitronGo for feature phones in emerging markets and the second one which is starting called Go Enterprise Server," says Daniel Stewart & Co analyst Mike Jeremy.

