Shares of TF1 SA rise 6 percent after Barclays Capital upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight," saying it expects more cost cutting at France's biggest private broadcaster.

The brokerage also raises its price target on TF1 by 13 percent to 9 euros, and says the stock is close to being the cheapest it has ever been.

"There are also a few positives that the market might not be considering: potential deal with Al Jazeera around Eurosport, advertising upside for the French pay channels and 200 million euros of real estate assets," says Barclays.

The brokerage also lowers its rating on ProSiebenSat 1 Media AG to "equal weight" from "overweight," on fears of a slowdown in advertising in Germany, as economic indicators fall.

ProSiebenSat 1 shares are down 3 percent to 16.32 euros at 0832 GMT on Tuesday.

