Shares in Dutch navigation equipment and digital map maker TomTom trade up more than 11 percent on a new deal to provide maps and navigation to PSA Peugeot Citroen.

"The Peugeot deal is the most important explanation for the share rise, because according to my estimates it will add almost 10 percent to TomTom's EBIT when the cars with the TomTom services are shipped in 2015. It's far away but the deal is an indication that the company is able to provide competitive products in the automotive section and this reassures investors, in combination with the reiterated guidance," said Maurits Heldring from ABN Amro in Amsterdam.

Earlier TomTom reported second-quarter earnings that met market forecasts.

