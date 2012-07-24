Nokia's battered shares are up 4 percent, rebounding from a similarly large fall a day earlier as investors reconsidered their scepticism over the Windows Phone strategy.

Research firm Strategy Analytics said over the weekend that Nokia's Windows Phone sales in the first three quarters are larger than those of Apple's iPhone or Google Android phones in their first three quarters on the market.

Markets ignored that report on Monday, focusing instead on a two-notch downgrade on Nokia's credit rating by Moody's. The shares are down some 80 percent from February 2011, when it dumped its own software platforms in favour of Microsoft Windows.

Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies said that at current levels, any small amount of optimism could trigger a jump in the shares.

"Nokia share is increasingly trading like an option - with even a little bit of hope, swings can be quite large," he said.

